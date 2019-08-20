WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package thieves out now; busy night for car prowlers

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

PACKAGE THIEVES AT WORK RIGHT NOW: Just in from Marc near 35th/Cloverdale – thieves struck about half an hour ago: “Woman and two accomplices that appear male in a grey sedan with no front plate. Video:

Car and accomplices

Woman’s face

NEAR LINCOLN PARK: Nicole says car prowler(s) went through her husband’s car between midnight and 6 am near 46th SW and SW Austin:

They grabbed lots of stuff, but dumped much on the way from their walk from our house to the bus stop near the 76 gas station at the north end of Lincoln Park. Two things not recovered–two sets of golf clubs, one adult set of Cobras in a black bag with a Seahawks sock on the driver and one kid set in a red Wilson bag: Since they seemed to be on foot, would love it if anyone seems them dumped somewhere or for sale online or at consignment. Also: a DVD wallet of kids’ movies and wireless headphones for the car DVD player.

I had my car broken in to on 30th Ave SW last night (August 19th-August 20th). Someone smashed in my front passenger side window, looted through my glovebox, and stole a phone charger. Thankfully I don’t keep anything of value in my car, but it also looks like other cars on the street were broken into last night.

No incident #’s yet for any of these cases but we’ll add them when we get them.