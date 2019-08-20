West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

78℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package thieves out now; busy night for car prowlers

August 20, 2019 12:14 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

PACKAGE THIEVES AT WORK RIGHT NOW: Just in from Marc near 35th/Cloverdale – thieves struck about half an hour ago: “Woman and two accomplices that appear male in a grey sedan with no front plate. Video:

Car and accomplices
Woman’s face

NEAR LINCOLN PARK: Nicole says car prowler(s) went through her husband’s car between midnight and 6 am near 46th SW and SW Austin:

They grabbed lots of stuff, but dumped much on the way from their walk from our house to the bus stop near the 76 gas station at the north end of Lincoln Park. Two things not recovered–two sets of golf clubs, one adult set of Cobras in a black bag with a Seahawks sock on the driver and one kid set in a red Wilson bag:

Since they seemed to be on foot, would love it if anyone seems them dumped somewhere or for sale online or at consignment. Also: a DVD wallet of kids’ movies and wireless headphones for the car DVD player.

I had my car broken in to on 30th Ave SW last night (August 19th-August 20th). Someone smashed in my front passenger side window, looted through my glovebox, and stole a phone charger. Thankfully I don’t keep anything of value in my car, but it also looks like other cars on the street were broken into last night.

No incident #’s yet for any of these cases but we’ll add them when we get them.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package thieves out now; busy night for car prowlers"

  • Jtk August 20, 2019 (12:19 pm)
    Reply

    Where on 30th?  Cross street??

    • WSB August 20, 2019 (1:34 pm)
      Reply

      I have that followup question out too.

  • Gawdger August 20, 2019 (12:28 pm)
    Reply

    I don’t see if a police report has been filed yet for the package theft above but I sent the video to my son (home for the day) and he said he saw that car when he was walking through the Target parking lot around 11:45.  They drove around the back of Target (west side) towards Marshalls, etc.) 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.