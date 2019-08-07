WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Locker-room thefts

Thanks for the texted tip about multiple locker-room thefts at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) on Tuesday. One of the victims reports:

At least half a dozen lockers (Men’s) were broken into between 10:45-11:15 am at the West Seattle YMCA. Only wallets were stolen. Cell phones and other valuables were not taken. This was discovered rather quickly and most of us were able to cancel or put a hold on our cards. Cards were attempted to (be used) at QFC and Safeway near Alaska Junction as well as the Walgreens and gas station near 35th & Morgan.

The thefts were all included in one police report, which we requested and obtained this afternoon. It says the police have obtained security video showing five “males” (no further description) arriving outside the Y in a “white 4-door sedan.” They went into the Y at 10:56 am. Two started talking to desk staff; the other three walked toward the locker room. Less than 15 minutes later, all five left. There were at least six victims; police obtained some broken-lock fragments as evidence. Some of the victims were already getting “fraudulent activity” alerts from their banks/credit-card companies, so police followed a trail including, as mentioned above, the 35th/Morgan gas station and Walgreens. The suspects tried to buy $500 gift cards at the latter, the police report says, but were unsuccessful. We also asked Y executive director Shalimar Gonzales about the thefts; she says they’re working with police and “in the meantime have increased staff visibility in those spaces and added signage. We’re encouraging everyone to keep valuables at home or use our lockers in the cardio center.”