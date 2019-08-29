WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Garage break-ins, stolen black bicycle, yet another car prowl

Three more West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:
GARAGE BREAK-IN #1: Just texted:
Our garage was broken into this evening on SW Bradford St (near 55th SW; map). I pulled up and I thought it was an Amazon delivery. It was a newer model, very clean bright cherry red Chevy smaller truck. It was a white male and white woman. The woman ran from the garage carrying a brand new generator from our garage – nobody was harmed, police were called. There was much stuff in the back of their truck.
GARAGE BREAK-IN #2 & BICYCLE THEFT: From Laura – “Last night our locked garage was broken into. A black Fuji bicycle, circa 2013 or so, was taken. Sorry, no pic available. We are at SW Barton and 22nd Ave SW [map]. Lots of recent car prowls here also.”
AND ANOTHER CAR PROWL: From Eric:
I would like to report a car prowl in the Morgan Junction, on 40th and Morgan [map] last Sunday. I must have forgotten to lock my truck, and when I got in my truck Monday AM someone had been through everything and stole my sunglasses and jumper cables. They also tried to get into the back of my truck (I have a canopy). I filed a police report today.
