WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Garage break-ins, stolen black bicycle, yet another car prowl

Three more West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

GARAGE BREAK-IN #1: Just texted:

Our garage was broken into this evening on SW Bradford St (near 55th SW; map). I pulled up and I thought it was an Amazon delivery. It was a newer model, very clean bright cherry red Chevy smaller truck. It was a white male and white woman. The woman ran from the garage carrying a brand new generator from our garage – nobody was harmed, police were called. There was much stuff in the back of their truck.

GARAGE BREAK-IN #2 & BICYCLE THEFT: From Laura – “Last night our locked garage was broken into. A black Fuji bicycle, circa 2013 or so, was taken. Sorry, no pic available. We are at SW Barton and 22nd Ave SW [map]. Lots of recent car prowls here also.”

AND ANOTHER CAR PROWL: From Eric: