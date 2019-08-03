WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Caught on cameras … before stealing them

That’s a screenshot of one of the thieves who stole three surveillance cameras from West Seattle Christian Church in The Junction between 3 am and 6 am on July 25th. WSCC’s Worth Wheeler tells WSB, “From what we can tell there were 2 to 3 individuals involved and they went to quite a lot of effort to removed the cameras, even using a long bamboo pole, standing on our a-frame signs, and bringing one of those extendable gripping devices with a grabbing claw at the end.” Here are video clips showing some of their activity including the camera thefts:

Police have been notified; we don’t have a case # yet.\