WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-ins; home burglary attempt

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:
CAR PROWLS: From Debbie:
Last night (1:55 am) was a pretty active night in our neighborhood. We heard car of young men go through, a loud bang that we thought was a window breaking; but have no description of car or occupants. There is evidence they were in cars from 37th & Cloverdale to 39th & Thistle, hitting Sullivan Street between 37th & 39th as well. They took a set of golf clubs out of one car & tossed them along a one-block path.
BURGLARY ATTEMPT: From Matt:
Our doorbell camera caught this woman trying to break into our house (Tuesday) in the Alaska Junction. The door was locked so all that she got away with was a watering can and a plant from our deck.
