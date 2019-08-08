WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Apartment garage burglarized twice

From Shay near 60th/Stevens:

Wanted to report that we’ve had two things stolen from our apartment garages (fully locked unless you have a key or garage door opener to enter/someone leaves the garage open…). First happened at some point Monday night (noticed Tuesday morning) and they stole a $500 amplifier. (Wednesday) afternoon, we noticed that my husband’s $4,000 mountain bike (which was mounted and locked/chained up) was stolen, which we think happened at some point (Tuesday) night. Our assumption is that the people who stole the amplifier came back with a chain cutter/saw and stole the bike.

We’ve reported the above for the police, but wanted others to be aware that theft seems to be on the rise. Make sure your garage doors shut when you leave & be on high alert.