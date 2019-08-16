WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: 2 traffic alerts for next week

If you use the high bridge, you’ll want to know about two things next week for which SDOT has issued traffic alerts (thanks to Mike for spotting them first!):

HYDRANT TESTING: Next Monday (August 19), SFD will test the bridge’s fire hydrants. That requires closure of the eastbound and westbound inside lanes, SDOT says; the work will start around 8:45 am and end by 2:45 pm.

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT REPAIRS: As you probably know, the eastern section of the bridge, from the Highway 99 overpass eastward, is technically the Spokane Street Viaduct. Its surfacing needs some repairs, and SDOT has plans to do that between 10 pm next Friday (August 23) and 7 pm next Saturday (August 24). During the work, the two left eastbound lanes will be closed.