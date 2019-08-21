WEST SEATTLE ART: Mural-restoration updates

Looking for a splash of color on this gray day? Restoration work is complete on the “West Seattle Ferries” mural on the west side of the building on the southwest corner of California/Alaska. Now that Bob Henry is done with that, he’s moved on to “Press Day,” on the north wall of xxxx 44th SW:

Some of its lower panels have been removed for the start of work. Meantime, crowdfunding continues to help cover the costs of the restoration work, only part of which is funded by philanthropy and grants – here’s where to donate.