VIDEO: Noah Gundersen at Easy Street Records

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Indie-folk artist Noah Gundersen played an in-store show for a big crowd at Easy Street Records on Friday night, in support of the Seattle musician’s release of his new album Lover.

The album, which released on Friday on the international label Cooking Vinyl, is Gundersen’s fourth solo record and was recorded in Seattle by producer Andy Park (Death Cab For Cutie, Pedro The Lion).

Easy Street proprietor Matt Vaughan introduced Gundersen, noting that he had played several times at Easy Street previously:

Gundersen was joined on stage for several songs by his sister and longtime collaborator Abby, on violin and vocals:

Video clips from the performance:

After the set, Gundersen stuck around to meet with fans and sign merchandise:

Gundersen’s manager Mark Cunningham, who also manages Brandi Carlile, was in attendance and said Gundersen would be touring the U.S. starting in September (including a date at The Showbox on Nov. 16) and will be touring Europe in 2020.

Upcoming in-stores at Easy Street are listed on their website, including Carrie Akre on August 31 and Jack West on September 6.