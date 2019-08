Get ready to shake it Thursday night on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, as The Highsteppers bring their classic-R&B/Motown/soul style to this year’s second-to-last show in the Admiral Neighborhood Association-presented concert series. Free, all ages, all you have to bring is your own chair/blanket to sit on. The show starts at 6:30 pm Thursday (August 15th) along Walnut south of Lander.