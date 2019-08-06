THURSDAY: Ranger and the Re-arrangers @ Summer Concerts at Hiawatha

Imagine yourself in that scene – in the shade, on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, on a warm summer night. That could be you this Thursday during the next free concert presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. This week, it’s the “Gypsy Jazz” sound of Ranger and the Re-arrangers – here’s a sample of their style:

As always, the concert will run 6:30-8 pm; bring your own chair, blanket, etc., family, friends, neighbors, picnic dinner, etc.! The lawn runs along Walnut south of Lander.