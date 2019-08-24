West Seattle, Washington

THINK FALL! West Seattle Monster Dash 2019 on the way

August 24, 2019 8:42 pm
Third running-related story of the day: Just two months until the 2019 West Seattle Monster Dash. Set your calendar for 9 am-11 am Saturday, October 26th, when the costumes-encouraged event will return to Lincoln Park. Besides the 5K trail run, the Monster Dash also will feature kid dashes and a family-fun zone. Proceeds benefit the South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools. You can register right now at earlybird prices. (Here’s our coverage from last year.)

