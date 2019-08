On a quiet Saturday night, turkey sightings to share:

That photo was sent by Monica Zaborac, who spotted The West Seattle Turkey (aka Admiral Belvidere) atop a car. The Turkey seems to have a taste for dandelions, as noticed by West Seattle visitor Tommy Jamison:

Tommy is visiting from Auxtin, Texas; friend Dan Ciske forwarded the photo. Another round of dandelion snacking was caught on video by Rob Braby:

The turkey’s origins remain a mystery, after 3 1/2 months of sightings.