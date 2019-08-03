SUNDAY: West Seattle family’s 2nd annual bake sale to help refugees/immigrants

(WSB photo: Jen and Theo at last year’s bake sale)

Another West Seattle fundraiser for refugee/immigrant families – Jen Schill and son Theo Schill had a bake sale last year that raised money for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, and we got word today they’re doing it again tomorrow (Sunday, August 4th). Husband/dad Scott Schill says Theo‘s been baking all day, plus they have some community donations. You’ll find them outside 4146 44th SW, 10 am-1 pm tomorrow.