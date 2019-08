As the weekend begins, you can plan to be part of a fun event that’s happening toward its end – “bring a non-perishable food item and enjoy fun soccer-related games and activities with Highline Premier Football Club coaches and players,” 5-8 pm Sunday (August 25th) at Walt Hundley Playfield. Donated food will go to the West Seattle Food Bank‘s ongoing assistance for thousands of your neighbors. The field is at 34th SW and SW Myrtle.