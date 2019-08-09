SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Ranger and the Re-arrangers, plus a special guest

(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited)

Cloudy and a bit cool last night, but that didn’t keep the audience away from this week’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha show, with Ranger and the Re-arrangers.

As usual, there was dancing:

Here’s a sample of the music:

And a longer clip, courtesy of Mark Jaroslaw:

Another highlight of the night – a guest appearance by Katy Walum. She founded the Admiral Neighborhood Association-presented series a decade ago:

WSB is proud to have been a community co-sponsor of the series since the start! Two more shows left on this summer’s lineup – The Highsteppers, next Thursday (August 15th) and Caspar Babypants the week after that (August 22nd), both shows at 6:30 pm, free, on the east lawn of Hiawatha Community Center (along Walnut south of Lander).