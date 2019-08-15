SATURDAY: West Seattle DAV ceremony honoring Buffalo Soldier, Tuskegee Airman

(WSB photo, July 27)

That’s our region’s last surviving Buffalo Soldier, Clyde Robinson, photographed at the Delridge headquarters of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 23 during last month’s Black Veterans Celebration (WSB coverage here). This Saturday, Chapter 23 invites you to a ceremony on his behalf and that of Tuskegee Airman William Booker. From the chapter’s treasurer/service officer Jack Kegley:

West Seattle Chapter of DAV, Chapter 23, is hosting a celebration of Clyde Robinson, the last surviving Buffalo Solder from World War II, with a commemorative plaque. We are also presenting the widow of Tuskegee Airman William Booker (RedTail) with a burial flag, which she was not presented with at the time of her husband’s funeral.

We will also have a speaker on women veterans counseling and a member of OutDoor Life, a recreational adventure series for Veterans and their families. All are invited to 4857 Delridge this Saturday, August 17th, for the ceremony and a fried chicken dinner. From 11 am until about 2 pm.