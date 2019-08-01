Rescheduled cross-sound swim set for Saturday

As noted here last month, Stephanie Zimmerman was set to make the Amy Hiland Swim (Bremerton to Alki Point) on July 20th, after 2 years of training, but a last-minute problem with the escort boat forced a postponement. Northwest Open Water Swimming Association president Andrew Malinak tells us the boat’s been repaired and the swim is rescheduled for this Saturday, August 3rd. With a local support crew on board – including Rose Filer, who made the swim last year – Stephanie’s scheduled to start from Bremerton at 8:30 am Saturday, and is anticipated to reach Alki Point around 2 pm. You’ll be able to check the tracking page here.