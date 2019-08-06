QUEEN CITY FUTSAL: Fall-season signups start!

From Queen City Futsal, which launched in West Seattle a year ago:

West Seattle-ites! Queen City Futsal is gearing up for fall season and we’d love to have more players from our community!

After taking the summer off to let our players enjoy the short-lived Seattle sun, we will be returning this fall for our 4th season! In addition to the coed divisions that we’ve been offering thus far, this season we will be offering the VERY. FIRST. EVER adult women’s futsal division here in Seattle and can we just say, we cannot wait!

Games will be played Sundays at the Salvation Army gym in West Seattle.

For a little glimpse into what Queen City is all about, you can check out THIS VIDEO from one of our past seasons. We’re all about having a good time, inclusivity, and of course, playing the beautiful game. We’re focused on creating a space to help build community and to combat that infamous Seattle Freeze.

For more information and/or to register your team or as an individual, go HERE!

If you have any questions at all, we’re just a quick email away at queencityfutsalsea@gmail.com.

We’re also looking to partner/include other West Seattle businesses in our growing community, so if you’re a business owner in West Seattle, or know a business that might be interested, hit us up!