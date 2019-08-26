PARKING ALERT: 2 stretches of Harbor Avenue SW

Lots of questions today about “no parking” signage along Harbor Avenue SW. One stretch to the south/east of SW Florida is posted for 7 am-3 pm tomorrow through Friday; another stretch from Seacrest to Fairmount is posted for 5 am to 10 pm tomorrow (Tuesday) only. The 4-day signs are missing the added explanatory sheet of paper that usually accompanies no-parking signs; on the Tuesday-only signs, the attachment on a sign by Seacrest said “loading/unloading.” We’re following up with SDOT.