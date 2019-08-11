New Log House Museum exhibit to explore West Seattle’s annexation

Once upon a time, more than a century ago, West Seattle was NOT part of the City of Seattle. Why and how did that change? One week from today, on Sunday, August 18th, a new exhibit exploring that will open at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum. Here’s the SWSHS announcement:

Visitors will see the reveal of the Log House Museum’s newest exhibit, “Between the Lines: The Power and Parallels of the West Seattle Annexation.” During the fight for annexation, many groups struggled to exert their power and influence on the fate of the Duwamish Peninsula. Citizens’ concerns in 1907 – saloons, taxation, voters; rights, and others – mirror similar issues Seattle is dealing with today.

Guest curators Phil Hoffman and Greg Lange searched through city archives and uncovered the untold story of West Seattle Annexation. At the Log House Museum, people can learn about the “Greater Seattle” of the past, and how that past reflects the present and informs the future.

On display, there will be maps of West Seattle and surrounding areas that were annexed during the early 1900s as a way to create a “Greater Seattle.” In the exhibit, there will also be documents showcasing the debate around saloons, transportation, and much more. Visitors will also have a chance to write a postcard to their local government. Funded partially through a grant generously provided by 4Culture, this thought-provoking exhibit shows visitors that history can and will repeat itself.

Admission: Admission is ‘pay what you can’, and suggested donation is $5.00 for adults. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.