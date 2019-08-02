MAKE MUSIC! West Seattle Community Orchestras now welcoming fall signups

(WSCO photo: Sofia Aragon and Caroline Peyton, both members of the Debut Orchestra)

Calling musicians! The West Seattle Community Orchestras are ready for you to join:

West Seattle Community Orchestras (WSCO) announces that registration is now open for its fall 2019 session.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with WSCO, this is West Seattle’s very own community music organization, with three orchestras and a wind symphony (concert band). These performance ensembles rehearse weekly through the school year, each performing quarterly concerts.

In addition to these performing groups, we offer classes for adults in strings (violin, viola, cello, bass) and winds/percussion (e.g., flute, clarinet, saxophone, French horn, trumpet, trombone—oh, and percussion).

This fall we are also adding beginning student strings for those in grades 4 through 12. No charge to students for this class or for participating in any of our groups. (Adults pay a modest fee.) As far as we know, WSCO is unique in the state of Washington for having adults and young people play side by side in each of our performing groups. That is, placement is by ability (or inclination), not age!

Registration for all groups and classes is now open online: Visit www.wscorchestras.org and click on the Registration tab. (We’d appreciate your registration before August 31st to reserve space.)

UNCERTAIN WHICH GROUP IS RIGHT FOR YOU? If you’d like more information on opportunities to learn an instrument or perform in our ensembles, please fill out the registration form with your contact details. For new musicians, we’ll be in touch soon, to orient you further before the first classes and rehearsals begin.

As in previous years, rehearsals will be held Tuesdays at Chief Sealth International High School. Specific start times for the rehearsals and more details will be shared in upcoming announcements as well as listed on our website, www.wscorchestras.org, or you can contact info@wscorchestras.org.

We hope to see many of you—former members as well as newbies—when we open this, our eighteenth season of providing outstanding concerts for our community!