LAST CALL! Admiral Neighborhood Association hopes you’ll answer these questions

The Admiral Neighborhood Association may be best known for bringing you Summer Concerts at Hiawatha every year – just wrapped up last week – but that’s only part of what ANA’s about. Earlier this month we mentioned the survey the group opened in hopes of getting your answers to questions like the ones above. If you haven’t answered it yet – last call – it’ll close soon so the all-volunteer group can evaluate the results and chart a course. The survey starts here!
