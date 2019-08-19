HYDRANT TESTING: What’s happening today on the West Seattle Bridge might affect your water at home

(From SDOT bridge camera)

As previewed on Friday, the inside lanes of the high bridge are blocked off for hydrant testing, scheduled to reopen by midafternoon. Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register wants to be sure you know there’s one other possible effect of the hydrant testing: Discolored water (sediment such as rust gets stirred up with the lines opened). If it happens at your residence, she says, “The water is safe and should clear on its own or after running the cold water for a few minutes.” But if it doesn’t, or if you have questions, you can call SPU at 206-386-1800.