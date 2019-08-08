Hiawatha concert, Art Walk, more for your West Seattle Thursday!

Highlights for the rest of your Thursday:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Seattle Parks says afternoon sun and 70+ temps are expected, so it’s planning to open the pools: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH ‘THE ART OF MUSIC’: 5 pm-late for this month’s West Seattle Art Walk – here’s the map/venue list:

And in The Junction, 6-7:30 pm, the first “Art of Music” outdoor performance – How Short will perform “happy swing and jazz” on the southwest corner of California/Alaska

BENEFIT TO BEAT BLOOD CANCER: 5-8:30 pm at Ounces. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm, “Henry IV” at Lincoln Park with GreenStage. Free! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

EASY STREET IN-STORE: 7 pm, Twin Xl acoustic set and signing. Free. All ages. (California/Alaska)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s series of free Thursday night concerts continues with Ranger and the Re-arrangers. Bring your own chair/blanket. (Walnut/Lander)

PARLIAMENTALITY PRESENTS: “Funk/Jazz groove session with Bob Heinemann with Joe Doria, Ben Bloom, Grant Schoff.” 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)