HAPPENING NOW: Furry Faces Foundation’s ‘Paw-tee’ for people and pups

Wondering what to do with the rest of your Sunday afternoon? You’re invited to bring your dog(s) to the lot outside Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) in Morgan Junction for Furry Faces Foundation‘s “Paw-Tee”! Activities include people-assisted paw painting:

Until 4 pm, Hands to Paws Animal Massage is there:

You can browse and bid at the silent auction until 5 pm:

And you can sing! Renowned karaoke host Christopher Mychael is there until 5:30 pm. Full Paw-Tee details are in our calendar listing.