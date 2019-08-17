HAPPENING NOW: Benefit bake sale at Alki Beach

At Alki – or headed there? Until 4:30 pm, you can check out that benefit bake sale, linking students across thousands of miles:

We are part of an organization called Seavuria Girls to Girls.

We have a bake sale fundraiser today on Alki, across the street from the Bathhouse.

Our organization is run completely by high school students and with the help of an advisor. Girls to Girls raises money for educational scholarships in Taita-Taveta, Kenya.

Taita- Taveta is a rural town where the government doesn’t fund education past the 8th grade and most families can’t afford to send their kids to school. We also directly communcate with the students we sponsor.

Our Mission is to use education to establish friendships of global connections, that inspire youth, particularly girls, in the United States and Kenya.