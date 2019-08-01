HAPPENING NOW: Alec Shaw @ Summer Concerts at Hiawatha

“My favorite place to play is outside!” enthused Alec Shaw between songs as tonight’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha show got going. It’s a great place to be tonight whether you’re onstage or on the lawn (east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (Walnut south of Lander) to be specific) – the stage and most of the lawn are in the shade already and the rest will be soon. The show’s on until about 8 – free – bring your own blanket/chair. We’ll have more photos and some video later!