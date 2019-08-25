West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

FOLLOWUP: Youngstown Coffee’s diner expansion officially open

August 25, 2019 10:55 am
When last we checked in with Youngstown Coffee Company proprietor Zoe, she was testing her Morgan Junction expansion’s food operation. Now, she sent word last night, it’s officially open and ready to go, serving salads and sandwiches in what used to be Harry’s Chicken Joint next door. Speaking of what the space used to be, Zoe adds: “We took down the Jade West sign, but will be cleaning it and putting it up inside the building to honor the memory of it. A new sign should be coming soon.” If you’re new around here, Jade West was a long-beloved cafe, best described here, not long before its proprietor Wah Wong (whose family still owns the building) was seriously hurt in a crash. Back to Youngstown: Starting this week, hours will be Beginning this week, hours for now will be 6:30 am-8 pm Mondays-Fridays, 7 am-5 pm Saturdays and Sundays. Zoe also sent this image of the new menu:

Address: 6032 California SW.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Youngstown Coffee's diner expansion officially open"

  • Sara Lowe August 25, 2019 (11:25 am)
    I am really looking forward to this!  The place looks great. I expect to be a regular!

  • J. Wade August 25, 2019 (11:39 am)
    Check it out, the space looks beautiful!  CONGRATULATIONS on the new biz!  And the coffee is superb!

