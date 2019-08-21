FOLLOWUP: What’s next for mayor’s proposal to encourage heating-oil phaseout

Two weeks ago, we reported on the mayor’s proposal to speed up phasing out of oil heat in the ~18,000 Seattle homes that still use it. Above is video from last Friday’s City Council Sustainability and Transportation Committee briefing on the proposal – you can watch it starting 1 hour, 22 minutes into the meeting. The committee did not vote on the proposal, which would include a new 23.6 cents/gallon excise tax on heating oil, as well as covering conversion costs for low-income households, and expanding existing rebates for other households. They were told that about 1,300 Seattle households are transitioning out of oil heat each year anyway, so this is just meant to accelerate that. Committee and full-council votes will be scheduled at future TBA dates – the former, probably in the first half of September. By the way, though this proposal only involves heating oil, the committee’s chair Councilmember Mike O’Brien said they’re “working on” a future proposal to address natural gas.