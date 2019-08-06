FOLLOWUP: SDOT timetable for tweaking traffic-signal timing for possible bus-backup relief

In our ongoing coverage of afternoon/evening Metro bus backups on 1st Avenue S. as West Seattleites try to get home from downtown, we reported Friday on SDOT‘s plan to try tweaking traffic signals in hopes that will help. What the SDOT announcement didn’t say, however, was when that will happen. So we followed up. Today, a reply from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson: “The changes to signal timing will be implemented within two weeks.” Meantime, Metro has posted its take on the situation, recapping the SDOT plan and saying that while many riders have suggested re-implementing the routing used during the Highway 99 closure, that would be impractical.