West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

70℉

FOLLOWUP: SDOT timetable for tweaking traffic-signal timing for possible bus-backup relief

August 6, 2019 11:51 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

In our ongoing coverage of afternoon/evening Metro bus backups on 1st Avenue S. as West Seattleites try to get home from downtown, we reported Friday on SDOT‘s plan to try tweaking traffic signals in hopes that will help. What the SDOT announcement didn’t say, however, was when that will happen. So we followed up. Today, a reply from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson: “The changes to signal timing will be implemented within two weeks.” Meantime, Metro has posted its take on the situation, recapping the SDOT plan and saying that while many riders have suggested re-implementing the routing used during the Highway 99 closure, that would be impractical.

Share This

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: SDOT timetable for tweaking traffic-signal timing for possible bus-backup relief"

  • Jort August 6, 2019 (12:43 pm)
    Reply

    Jenny Durkan and her cars-first SDOT think it is more practical for thousands of bus riders to sit in hours-long delays for months and months than it is to even slightly inconvenience car drivers. Remember that Jenny Durkan doesn’t care about bus riders. Given the choice, she will always, always prioritize the cars, first. Good luck with the “signal re-timing,” a truly magical solution that gives the appearance of doing something without actually doing anything. This entire situation could have been completely avoided if Jenny Durkan wasn’t so pathologically obsessed with maintaining roads for the sole benefit of private automobiles. What a shameful, sad politician. Just shameful.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.