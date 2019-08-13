FOLLOWUP: SDOT says it’s finished some timing changes in hopes of speeding up buses south of downtown

More potential progress in unclogging the southbound bus jam out of downtown. SDOT tells WSB that it’s made the tweaks that it said one week ago would be done within two weeks. From SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:

(W)e’ve completed the following adjustments to optimize the movement of buses.

Additionally, we are continuing to make incident management a high priority during the morning and afternoon commute.

*Revising signal timing at 1st Ave S & S Dearborn St, and Alaskan Way S & S Dearborn St to further aid transit operation – Completed

*Further optimizing the signal timing plan for the 1st Ave S corridor through Pioneer Square while emphasizing the north and south movements – Completed

*Implementing pre-game event timing to support the stadium events including Mariners, Seahawks and upcoming concerts – Ready to implement as needed for scheduled events