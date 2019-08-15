FOLLOWUP: First day of pile-driving for Terminal 5 project

(From project fact sheet)

After a reader messaged us to say that “crazy vibrations have been rumbling our windows and house on the east side of Hiawatha,” we just verified with the Port of Seattle/Northwest Seaport Alliance that – as per this reminder last Friday – pile-driving has begun for the Terminal 5 project. Today is the first day of a six-month window during which in-water work, such as pile-driving, is allowed; the other six months, it’s prohibited “to minimize effects on migratory fish.” If you have a comment or question:

• Terminal 5 community phone line: 206-787-6886

• Email: Terminal5_Outreach@portseattle.org

Phase 1 of the project, including the north berth, is expected to be finished by early 2021; then the south-berth work starts in Phase 2.