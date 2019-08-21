West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at Alki/Harbor

August 21, 2019 1:44 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
1:44 PM: Big emergency response headed for what’s reported to be a flipped-car crash at Alki/Harbor. Updates to come.

1:49 PM: This is right at Duwamish Head. Reader photo added (thank you!). SFD says two vehicles were involved, everyone is out and being assessed for injuries. Avoid the area – road is currently blocked both ways.

2:08 PM: SFD says two people have minor injuries.

2:16 PM: Our photographer has arrived and sent photos of both vehicles – the one that flipped (above) has already been turned right-side up by the towing crew. They report one of the injured people is being taken to a hospital via private ambulance. Police say they’re investigating whether this is the result of one driver crossing the line into opposite-direction traffic.

If you are wondering about the helicopter, just TV.)

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at Alki/Harbor"

  • Rich August 21, 2019 (1:46 pm)
    Accident at Luna pier, road will be closed for awhile

  • Alki resident August 21, 2019 (1:50 pm)
    A couple more joining the West Seattle Elite today. 

  • norskgirl August 21, 2019 (1:58 pm)
    Alki Resident-I don’t understand your comment.  Could you explain?

  • Harbor Ave. Neighbor August 21, 2019 (2:01 pm)
    Just when I think nothing can surprise me anymore when it comes to Seattle driving, something like this happens and I’m reminded how things like this can happen at 1:45pm on a Wednesday afternoon. 

