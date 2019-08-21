UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at Alki/Harbor

1:44 PM: Big emergency response headed for what’s reported to be a flipped-car crash at Alki/Harbor. Updates to come.

1:49 PM: This is right at Duwamish Head. Reader photo added (thank you!). SFD says two vehicles were involved, everyone is out and being assessed for injuries. Avoid the area – road is currently blocked both ways.

2:08 PM: SFD says two people have minor injuries.

2:16 PM: Our photographer has arrived and sent photos of both vehicles – the one that flipped (above) has already been turned right-side up by the towing crew. They report one of the injured people is being taken to a hospital via private ambulance. Police say they’re investigating whether this is the result of one driver crossing the line into opposite-direction traffic.

If you are wondering about the helicopter, just TV.)