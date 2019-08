(Added – photo courtesy Ryan, via comments)

2:31 PM: Seattle Fire has a “rope rescue” callout in the 4700 block of 21st SW [map] right now. It’s described as “a male who fell down a ravine around 4 a.m. this morning, and needs assistance getting out.” SFD is working on a plan for that.

2:50 PM: SFD is using Rescue 1 for a “low-angle rescue.”