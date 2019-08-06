Ferry-fare changes finalized, plus ‘Good To Go’ test gets OK

(WSB photo)

If you use Washington State Ferries, you’ll want to know about the fare increases approved today by the Washington State Transportation Commission. They include:

-On October 1st and then again next May 1st, vehicle fares will go up 2.5 percent and passenger fares will go up 2 percent

-Also on May 1st, a 25-cent increase to help fund building a new ferry

The commission also gave WSF the go-ahead to test two programs, a special passenger fare for low-income people, and “Good To Go,” already used to collect highway/bridge tolls. No details yet when/where those pilot programs will happen.