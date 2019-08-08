ELECTION 2020: West Seattleite Lorena González running for state Attorney General

After almost four years in citywide Seattle City Council Position 9, West Seattle-residing Lorena González is running for statewide office. She announced early this morning that she’s seeking the job of state Attorney General, with a campaign video that includes a few West Seattle waterfront backdrops.

I'm a first generation immigrant. Daughter of two migrant farmworkers. Civil rights attorney. Councilmember. And now I'm running for WA Attorney General. https://t.co/svKmC7RD4I pic.twitter.com/9YcTtBFNTF — M. Lorena González (@MLorenaGonzalez) August 8, 2019

González was a civil-rights lawyer before becoming the first Latinx member of the Seattle City Council, elected for a 2-year term in 2015 and then re-elected for a 4-year term in 2017. She is the first high-profile candidate to announce a run for that job regardless of whether a number of other dominoes fall – such as, it had been speculated that if Gov. Jay Inslee (currently running for president) decides next year not to seek re-election, current AG Bob Ferguson might go for the governorship.