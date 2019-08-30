DEVELOPMENT: Preview the packets for Delridge, Junction projects that SW Design Review Board will consider next week

The Southwest Design Review Board considers two mixed-use projects on Thursday (September 5th) at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). The design packets for both are available to preview.

(Rendering from packet by Sazei Design Group)

8854 DELRIDGE WAY SW: The meeting will begin at 6:30 pm with what could be the last review for this proposal on the NE corner of Delridge and Henderson. Here’s our report on the previous review two years ago. See the packet here (PDF) or below:

This proposal is described as “a new 4-story building over a below-grade parking garage level with 32 apartment units, retail (cafe) space, and 14 enclosed parking stalls.” The site previously held an auto shop that has already been torn down. Thursday’s review will include a public-comment period, as will the next one:

(Rendering from packet by Cone Architecture)

4401 42ND SW: At 8 pm, the board will take its first look at this proposal for West Seattle Christian Church-owned property on the SW corner of 42nd and Genesee. See the packet here (PDF) or below:

This is an Early Design Guidance review, which means it centers on size/shape and placement on the lot, not design details. The project team’s “preferred option” would include 72 Small Efficiency Dwelling Units (microapartments), 6 live-work units, and 36 offstreet parking spaces, replacing a building that has in the past held classrooms and artist studios.