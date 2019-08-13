DEVELOPMENT: ‘Early Community Outreach’ site tour for Admiral project

Another West Seattle redevelopment project has a site tour scheduled for interested community members, as part of the “Early Community Outreach for Design Review” process. One week from today – at 6 pm Tuesday, August 20th – you’re invited to join members of the project team at 2606 45th SW, where seven townhouses are planned to replace a single-family house. These “early outreach” meetings are usually casual Q&A opportunities, for projects that won’t be having other meetings later