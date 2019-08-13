West Seattle, Washington

14 Wednesday

77℉

DEVELOPMENT: ‘Early Community Outreach’ site tour for Admiral project

August 13, 2019 6:03 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Development | West Seattle news

Another West Seattle redevelopment project has a site tour scheduled for interested community members, as part of the “Early Community Outreach for Design Review” process. One week from today – at 6 pm Tuesday, August 20th – you’re invited to join members of the project team at 2606 45th SW, where seven townhouses are planned to replace a single-family house. These “early outreach” meetings are usually casual Q&A opportunities, for projects that won’t be having other meetings later

Share This

1 Reply to "DEVELOPMENT: 'Early Community Outreach' site tour for Admiral project"

  • Plf August 13, 2019 (6:43 pm)
    Reply

    What is the zoning at these address

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.