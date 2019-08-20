COUNTDOWN: 3 days until 2019 West Seattle Beer and Music Festival!

Three days to go until the West Seattle Beer and Music Festival this Friday and Saturday at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction, and that video is another invitation for you to be part of the fun. Before summer ends, it’s one last big party, celebrating – what else? – beer and music. WSBMF also celebrates and strengthens the West Seattle Food Bank, which benefits from part of the proceeds, especially a new feature this year, the .5K Run for Food at 2:45 pm Saturday. Here’s the festival lineup – what you’ll drink and who you’ll see/hear 5-10 pm Friday, 3-10 pm Saturday (with 1:30 earlybird entrance if you get a VIP ticket), plus the #NotDoneYet afterparty both nights. Don’t have your ticket(s) yet? Go here!