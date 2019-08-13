COUNTDOWN: 10 days to 2019 West Seattle Beer & Music Festival

That’s a video invitation to the 2019 West Seattle Beer and Music Festival on August 23-24, now just 10 days away at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction (4736 40th SW). Here’s your reminder of what it’s all about:

Sponsored by Beer Star, West Seattle Beer and Music Festival creates an outdoor, summer party vibe, ideal for fostering connections amongst the community. Patrons can taste beers from over 20 local and national breweries while grooving to a mix of funk and soul musical acts.

It was started by West Seattle beer and food entrepreneur Joe Jeannot, who felt there was a need for this type of event: “I’ve always wanted to throw a beer festival. West Seattle doesn’t have a lot of festivals so I thought this was the perfect neighborhood to launch. I just love bringing people together, I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

New this year is a Run4Food .5k race benefiting West Seattle Food Bank, the festival’s charity partner. The costumed .5k race takes place at 2:45 PM on Saturday, August 24th, just before General Admission gates open at 3 PM. Individuals can purchase tickets for $40, groups of six for $230. $10 of every individual ticket and $50 of every group ticket goes to West Seattle Food Bank. Admission includes entry to the Saturday session of the festival, tasting tokens, and a glass. Awards for top qualifiers and best team costume will be given by race sponsor, Project 968.

As a city, Seattle knows its beer. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle has the 9th-most breweries per capita of all US cities, and the third-most microbreweries overall. The Festival’s carefully-curated selection of beers aims to keep even Seattleites with the most experienced palettes satisfied. The selection will be wide-ranging, with a focus on specialty batches.

“I love specialty beers that start a conversation and make you check the nose, look and taste the beer,” says Jeannot. “I tried to assemble those at the festival.”

The music stage is headlined by New York based teacher-turned-rapper Mega Ran, whom Noisey once called ‘your new favorite rapper’. Last year’s crowd favorite Marmalade headlines the music stage Friday night. For those that don’t want the party to end, there are nightly after parties DJ’d by DJ Indica Jones – beloved amongst Seattle’s hip, underground dance scene. Dogs are also welcome in the Festival on Saturday the 24th from 1-5 PM.

The best ticket deal is two-day VIP, which includes admission to the festival both days with early admission Saturday for an exclusive tasting event, entry to the nightly #NotDoneYetAfterParty, and an exclusive tasting glass with 20 taste tokens to use throughout the weekend. Tickets available online from Stranger Tickets. A portion of each ticket sale goes to West Seattle Food Bank.