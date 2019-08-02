Celebration of Life planned August 17 for Darlene Thornton, 1938-2019

Family and friends will gather August 17th to remember Darlene J. Thornton. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Darlene Janet Thornton “Ooma” passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 3rd, in Seattle with “Sweet Caroline” playing in the background.

She is survived by her father David E. Edwards Sr., husband of 63 years Jerry Sr., sons Jerry Jr., Joel, Jon, Jim, and brother David Edwards Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her loving son Jeff and mother Jeanne Edwards.

Darlene was born in West Seattle January 8, 1938. She graduated from West Seattle High School and attended University of Washington. She married Jerry Sr. in the Fauntleroy Congregational Church November 29, 1957 and soon after moved to Tukwila and started their family.

Ooma also leaves 12 grandchildren: Jaimie, Justin, Chelsey, James, Tyler, Jordan, Erika, Jessica, Kylie, Eamon, Nyreese, and Cormac, along with 3 greatgrandchildren Falina, Katilynn, and Joslynn.

Darlene’s life was strongly rooted in raising her boys. First as a preschool teacher and then as a lunch lady at Cascade View Elementary School. After her boys were grown, she went on to a rewarding 30-year career at Larry’s Market in Tukwila working alongside her boys and making lifelong friends.

Darlene was an avid sports fan and spent countless nights and weekends attending her boys’ baseball and football games at Foster High School. She and her husband loved University of Washington baseball and football games and have held season tickets since 1959. Darlene loved the Seattle Mariners. As season ticket holders, Darlene and her husband traveled the country to attend games, including spring training in Peoria, Arizona. Darlene missed only one Seattle Mariners spring training since Ken Griffey Junior was a rookie in 1989. Darlene enjoyed the excitement of a new baseball season and reuniting with friends that had relocated to the Phoenix area. She was at home at any baseball park and loved the history and memories made anywhere. from GE Field rooting on the Tukwila Little League to singing along with “Sweet Caroline” in Fenway Park.

Matriarch and Rock of the Thornton family, she was beloved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Whenever you see a ladybug; it’s her smiling at you!

Private inurnment at Riverton Crest Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 17th 1:30 – 3:00 at T-Mobile Park.

Please share your memories of Darlene and condolences with her Family by visiting her Tribute Page. Care & Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home & Cremation.