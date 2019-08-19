Celebration of Life next Saturday for Mead H. Logan, 1939-2019

Family and friends will gather next Saturday to celebrate the life of Mead H. Logan and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Mead Hale Logan

May 20, 1939 – August 8, 2019

Mead, a lifelong West Seattle resident, passed peacefully after a battle with cancer at home on August 8, 2019.

Born to Alfred Mead Logan and Lera Alleda Hale on May 20, 1939, Mead was known as little Meady, or Jr, only because his father disliked his own first name. He attended Jefferson Elementary, Madison Junior High, West Seattle High School, and the University of Washington. He served in the U.S. Army where he was based in Alaska and upon his honorable discharge returned to West Seattle where he met and married his wife of 50 years, Janis.

Janis and Mead raised their family of 3 children in West Seattle and were known for their many parties and patriotically painting their home inside and out in red, white and blue to honor the bicentennial.

Mead spent his career as an appliance repairman, as well as serving as a manufacturer’s rep for industrial machine tools. Throughout his 50+-year career, he repaired many appliances in West Seattle homes.

Janis predeceased Mead in 2017; however, Mead is survived by his 3 children, Kevin, Derek (Pam), Erin (Mike); 5 grandchildren, Nicole, Johanna, Aidan, Alessandre, and Annabel; 2 great-grandchildren, R.J. and Logan.

Please join us for memories and good times as we celebrate Mead on Saturday, August 24th at the American Legion Hall in West Seattle from 11 am – 1 pm. In lieu of flowers Mead would prefer that you spend extra time with your loved ones and friends.