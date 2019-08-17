CELEBRATION: ‘Grand re-opening’ party Thursday for new West Seattle Clothesline location

As reported earlier this year, the West Seattle Helpline‘s clothing bank Clothesline has moved to a new location – still in The Junction, still in a space owned by West Seattle Christian Church. You’re invited to a party Thursday to come see for yourself! Here’s the announcement:

Join us for our Grand Re-Opening of the Clothesline, our free all-ages clothing bank. There will be tours of the new location, food, games, and friends. We will be celebrating this new space with our neighbors, and would love for you to be there! Date: Thursday, August 22

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Location: 4425 41st Ave SW

The Clothesline served 1,660 people last year!