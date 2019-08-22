Caspar Babypants @ Hiawatha and 8 more for your West Seattle Thursday

(House Finch, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Morning through night, highlights of what’s happening:

CULINARY ARTS PROGRAM OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-11 am, visit and learn about the acclaimed program at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). Find the Culinary Arts Building via this campus map. (6000 16th SW)

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Reach across the miles via mail! Read what it’s about here; drop in at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 10 am-noon. Organizer Kathy Rawle sent this photo of last week’s meetup:

More info here. (5612 California SW)

DRAGONFLY GARDEN’S FUTURE: As reported here last week, community volunteers and the artist who designed Delridge’s Dragonfly Garden/Pavilion are concerned about Seattle Parks’ plan to cover its distinctively shaped planting beds with grass. They’re meeting with Parks reps at the site at 12:30 pm; anyone interested is welcome to be there too. (28th SW/SW Dakota)

CLOTHESLINE GRAND REOPENING: Join the West Seattle Helpline to celebrate the reopening of its Clothesline clothing bank, 5:30-7:30 pm. Tours and more! (4425 41st SW)

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AFTER-HOURS: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly “after hours” networking event this month is at Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, 5:30-7:30 pm, free for Chamber members, $10 nonmembers. (4515 41st SW)

FESTIVAL PLANNING: Last chance to help plan the upcoming World Music Festival at Roxhill Park! Meet at the picnic tables in the park’s northwest corner, 6-7:30 pm. (29th SW/SW Barton)

THE DAN DUVAL GOOD VIBES TRIO: Live at the Pacific Room/Alki Beach, 6-9 pm. No cover. (2808 Alki SW)

CASPAR BABYPANTS @ HIAWATHA: The Admiral Neighborhood Association-presented concert series’ 2019 finale is the everpopular, ever-lively Caspar Babypants, beloved by kids, often earworm-inducing for grownups, 6:30-8 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha. Free! Bring your own chair/blanket/picnic. (Walnut south of Lander)

KIRO SKIRO & FRIENDS: Triple bill at The Skylark, 7 pm, $8, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

