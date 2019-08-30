BIZNOTES: Opening, closure, vacation

But not in that order:

OPENING: Last month, we reported on the plans for Larry’s Tavern at 3405 California SW. The proprietors have announced they plan to open on Saturday, September 14th.

VACATION: A few blocks north, proprietor Kim at The Swinery wants you to know, “We will be closed for vacation from Sunday, September 1st, and will reopen on Tuesday September 10th, whereupon we will be ready to take Thanksgiving orders for hams and turkeys.”

CLOSURE: Not West Seattle, but of note: Alki Bakery‘s SODO location is closing. Marlo sent this photo of the sign:

It’s been almost 9 years since Alki Bakery closed its 61st/Alki location, also with a sign thanking patrons for “25 great years.”