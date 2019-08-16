BIZNOTE: New ownership for Alki Mail & Dispatch, as a milestone anniversary approaches

(Photo courtesy Alki Mail and Dispatch)

Above are Bree Fitts and Don Wahl of Alki Mail & Dispatch (4701 SW Admiral Way), who have a big announcement – Bree is taking over the business!

Bree was born and raised in West Seattle and is a graduate of Chief Sealth high school. She came to work for Alki Mail & Dispatch in 2011 after the California Ave. Blockbuster Video closed, where she had previously worked as a shift manager for about 5 years.

She has been managing Alki Mail for the past several years for Don and he has decided after 30 years (we celebrate 30 years in business on November 17th of this year) he is ready to step away, but it was important to him that it went to someone who was as dedicated to the business and its customers as he is, and there was no question it would be Bree!

She is passionate about customer service and dedicated to providing nothing but the best for her customers. She is so proud and so excited to join the club of women small business owners in her hometown and hopes to see Alki Mail grow even more with the support of the community.

We plan to have an anniversary/customer appreciation party sometime in November, so be on the lookout for the announcement when we decide on a date! A reminder of Alki Mail’s services: Private mailbox rental, packaging, shipping, printing services, notary public, faxing, scanning and coffee! We are open Monday-Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday 9 am-5 pm, and Sunday 12 pm-4 pm.