BIZNOTE: Here’s what’s happening with the original Youngstown Coffee Company location

Though demolition has been happening around it and the signage is down, the original Youngstown Coffee Company location at 5214 Delridge Way SW is NOT out of business. We checked on it today after a reader question, driving by the site and then going up to Youngstown Coffee’s newer Morgan Junction location, where we found proprietor Zoe. She says the Delridge location is reopening on Monday – the property owner is redeveloping the rest of the site, and part of the initial work required closing the shop for a while. Meantime, her plan for salads and sandwiches in the ex-Harry’s Chicken Joint (etc.) space next to the Morgan shop is almost ready to go – she had a few trial runs this past week and hopes to officially launch soon.