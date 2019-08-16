BIZNOTE: Change at The Nook

Thanks for the tip! After a reader told us they’d heard that The Nook (2206 California SW) in North Admiral is ending their coffee operations, we stopped by this morning to verify. That’s Johnny at the espresso machine and he tells us Sunday’s the last day for morning operations at The Nook because he’s moving to Alaska. But the evening bar operation WILL continue under the helm of his brother Jimmy. The Nook’s been open for 2 1/2 years and added coffee just after their first anniversary.