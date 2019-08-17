BACK TO SCHOOL: What West Seattle High School athletes and their familiesneed to know

West Seattle, Washington

As we’ve been reporting, while the first day of Seattle Public Schools isn’t until September 4th, things start early for student athletics. From West Seattle High School athletic director Corey Sorenson, a list of key dates, some just days away:

Football Parent Meeting:
Location: West Seattle High School Commons
Date: Wednesday, August, 21st
Time: 7:00 pm

Parent Meeting for Volleyball, Golf, Girls Swim, Girls Soccer, Cross Country and Slow Pitch Softball
Location: West Seattle High School Commons
Date Wednesday, August 28th
Time: 7:00 pm

Football:
First Week of Practice August 21st – August 23rd
10:00 am – 3:30 pm at WSHS
3:30 pm – 7:00p m at SWAC
Buses will be provided for transportation to and from SWAC

Girls Volleyball Tryouts:
August 26th – August 28th
Monday – Wednesday: 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Location: West Seattle High School

Girls Soccer Tryouts:
August 26th – August 28th
Monday – Wednesday: 3:00 pm – 5:45 pm
Location: Walt Hundley Field

Girls Swimming:
First Practice August 26th
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 6:00 am – 7:45 am
Tuesday and Thursday: 7:00 am – 7:45 am
Southwest Athletic Complex Pool

Boys & Girls Cross Country:
First Practice August 26th
Monday – Friday: 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Location: West Seattle High School

Slow Pitch Softball:
First Practice August 26th
Monday – Friday: 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Location: Southwest Athletic Complex

Boys & Girls Golf:
First Practice August 26th
Monday – Friday
Location: West Seattle Golf Course
Contact Coach Joel for practice times: WSHSGolfTeam@outlook.com

